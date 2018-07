FLYING IN - Dan Normandeau of Thompson Falls attended the Fly-In and Car Show at Thompson Falls Airport last weekend with the Pietenpol Air Camper he built. This was the first year Sanders County Pilot Association hosted the event in Thompson Falls.

Planes and automobiles made their way into Thompson Falls Airport over the weekend in the town's first ever Fly-In and Auto Show. Sanders County Pilot Association has been hosting the show since 1969 in Plains, when the group first formed, according to Nita Deardorff.

The weather was not quite...