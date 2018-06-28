Towns plan fun for the Fourth

In addition to independence and freedom, safety and festivities will be a part of the county’s Independence Day celebrations.

As in years past, the ban on fireworks in Thompson Falls is in effect, but consumer pyrotechnics are still welcomed one day a year at Wild Goose Landing along the reservoir. This lift on the ban is specific to that area only and ignition is only allowed from 7 p.m. until midnight. Safety and common sense are encouraged as the limited space in the area becomes quite populated.

Plains also has a restriction on fireworks, but tradition and county allowance dictates that the party can be taken to the beach adjacent to the Sanders County Fairgrounds – the only place fireworks are allowed in the Plains area.

Those looking to celebrate earlier in the day can join the Plains Lions Club and Plains Rural Fire Department at the fire hall. Registration for a 5k run/walk begins 7 a.m. (registration fee includes the run and breakfast). From 8 – 11 a.m., those not interested in a jog can enjoy a pancake breakfast for $5. There will also be games and activities for kids and a watermelon eating contest divided into age groups beginning 10 a.m.

Those looking for a light, easy dinner and some country/rock tunes can meet at E.L. Johnson Memorial Pool Park from 4 – 7 p.m. Joint Operation Mariposa raises awareness about veteran suicide and other vet needs. This event will be a fundraiser with a hot dog and sides for $2.25 per person. Attendees can relax in the park and take in the country-billy tunes of Fire Creek Band. All proceeds go to the Joint Operation Mariposa cause.

The American Legion in Paradise, which burned down in July 2013, will hold a grand re-opening beginning 11 a.m. Fireworks may be in the works, as well.

The town of Noxon is honoring the military in their annual Fourth of July celebration. The grand marshal of the parade is Don Engle, a World War II veteran who lives in Noxon.

The fun-filled day begins at 7:30 a.m. with a veteran’s breakfast at the senior citizens center. Breakfast will be served until 10:30 a.m. Registration for the annual fun run begins at 7:30 a.m., and runners will take off in the 5K at 8 a.m. To sign up for the fun run, contact Mary Chaboya at 847-2314.

The parade begins at noon sharp, according to Sharon Larkin of Noxon, and entrants need to line up at the Noxon School at 11:30 a.m.

Following that, a horseshoe tournament and bake walk are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m., and the turtle races begin at 2 p.m. Larkin reminds entrants that they need to bring their own turtle.

A cornhole tournament will begin after the horseshoe competition is complete, and chicken poop bingo starts at 4 p.m.

Larkin said that throughout the day, 50/50 tickets will be sold, barbecue burgers and hot dogs will be served, kids can play different games, and vendors will be set up.

The fireworks show over the Clark Fork River will begin at 10:45 p.m.

Larkin said the community always steps up to put on a great event. For information, contact Larkin at 847-2624.