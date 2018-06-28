CFVH revenue on the rise

Clark Fork Valley Hospital (CFVH) President and CEO Dr. Greg Hanson highlighted updates at the hospital during the June meeting of the Thompson Falls Chamber of Commerce last week.

Hanson gave a presentation to the group about the hospital's current services, new providers, financial information, services that are coming to an end and projects and happenings of 2018. Dr. Hanson also went over what CFVH needs that will help to continue its great service to the community.

Clark Fork Valley Hospital will be adding Dr. Drue Webb and Dr. Erik Nevatt to their team in August. They are also providing classes for bettering the health of the community.

CFVH's gross revenue is on the rise, showing $30,928,931 in 2017. The hospital's operating net income is in the positive, with the last three years showing a good recovery and making up for the last 15 years, Hanson said. Construction on the hospital caused a financial dip around 2004. Forced into having rooms closed off and construction plastic hanging in places, made working conditions difficult and more inconvenient which detoured people from coming in. The hospital's income decreased for three years until the it reached the 15-year low of about $1.375 million in 2007. Since then, there has been a steady increase, only dipping into the negatives three times in 2011, 2013 and 2014 when the hospital switched to an electronic health-record system. In 2017 the operating net income was at a high of more than $1.5 million. CFVH is focusing on expanding their facility, hiring more staff members, making sure that they are using resources in the best ways possible and acquiring the proper funding to make all of their ambitions happen.

Throughout the year there will be various events to benefit the community and give back. A Childbirth Education and a Birth Professionals Meet and Greet will be held on July 21. The 11th Annual CFVH Foundation Golf Classic is Sept. 2, and the Clark Fork Adventure Challenge will be on Sept. 16. For information on events, contact Aria Mangan at (406) 826-4669 or email amangan@cfvh.org.