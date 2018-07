OPENING THE TOWER – Youth Conservation Corps (YCC) member Jocelyn Noble (left) and Pat's Knob lookout Chris Herrick hand a window panel down to YCC member Parker Flock (left) and Craig Phillips of the Eddy Mountain Lookout. To the left are: Cody Jermyn of the Forest Service and Marie Errecart, the YCC crew leader, who were removing the panels.

One of the first signs that fire season is right around the corner came last week when the Forest Service got Patrick's Knob Lookout ready for business.

With winds gusting to more than 20 mph and large patches of snow still scattered around the lookout tower, members of the Forest Service and th...