Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

By Annie Wooden 

Not guilty plea in assault charges

 
June 28, 2018



In 20th District Judicial Court on Tuesday, Delbert Lee Bennett pleaded not guilty to felony assault with a weapon.

Court documents allege that on May 29, Bennett confronted a man in the parking lot of Harvest Foods of Thompson Falls. The Sanders County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call reporting a man had just pulled a knife and put it to another man’s throat while in the parking lot. Surveillance video reviewed by SCSO showed Bennett following a man out of the store, then he forced the victim up against his truck and held a knife to his throat, according to court documents. Bennett then left in a white truck and was arrested east of Thompson Falls. According to charging documents, Bennett told SCSO that the victim owed him money.

Bennett was released on $25,000 bail on June 4.

 
