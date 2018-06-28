ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Bill M. Battles

 
June 28, 2018



Bill M. Battles of Thompson Falls passed away June 14, 2018 of heart failure. He was born June 10, 1948 in Lakeview, Ore.

Bill is survived by his wife, Suzanne; daughter, Maria Molzhon and husband Brian; their children, Keith and wife Stepheni, Chris, wife Andrea and their children, Henry, Garrette and Dean, Kyla Lyons, husband Richard and their daughter, Sauier, and Connor; son, Mike and wife Nykolee Battles and their sons, Ryan and Tyler; sisters Sandra and Vic Fox of Mololla, Ore., Judy Kuskie of Springfield, Ore., and Bonnie and Skip Retherford of Tum Water, Wash.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Willa; and brothers, Paul and John.

Private services have taken place.

His strongest belief was that his family was the most important thing in his life! Love you Papa!

 
