David Gary Sparks, born July 24, 1947, went home to his heavenly father and family on June 14, 2018, in Thompson Falls. Dave peacefully passed while at home, surrounded by the love of his wife and children.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents Eleanor and Tyler, siblings William (a casualty of the Korean War), Jack, Roger, Beverly, Bobby, Joanne, his son, Tyler Lon, and granddaughter Jade Brooks-Sparks.

Dave is survived by his wife Mary Kathleen, sister Darlene DeCulty, brother and sister-in-law Jimmy and Bernice, four children and their spouses: Kevin Sparks and Blair Brooks, Kim Sparks, Christina and Sean Kelly, and Kaleena and Mike Bonnes. In addition to his children, Dave is survived by 11 grandchildren: Chalene Thai, Tyler Sparks, Kaden Sparks, Roman Sparks, Peyton and Angel Whiting, Tristan and Jase Kelly, and Hunter, Avery, and Grace Bonnes. Dave is survived by three great-grandchildren as well: Talon, Landon, and Regahn Thai. Dave was also the proud uncle of countless nieces and nephews, both near and far.

Dave was born and raised in Missoula, Montana, where he ultimately met the first and only love of his life, Mary Kathleen Strong. The two wed on June 1, 1968, and set out together to forge a path that led to a life full of love, adventure and challenges. Together, Dave and Kathy spent the next 50 years of their lives raising their family. Despite the challenges they faced, both instilled the deepest sense of love, responsibility, and humility within their children; traits that have been undeniably passed through the next generations.

David spent his life committed to and providing for his ever growing family and went to work for Burlington Northern Railroad. After several years, Dave moved his family to Thompson Falls, where he owned and operated a successful contracting business. In his later years, despite his declining health, Dave remained active with the regular operations of his business, which allowed him to continue to exhibit his desire to improve the lives of others until his final days.

When not working on a project, or tinkering on something around the house, there were only a few places one would need to look to find Dave.

As an avid fisherman, Dave frequently visited Flathead Lake, taking friends, family, acquaintances, and at times, strangers to the lake to show them an experience others could not deliver. He always looked forward to "Mack Days" on the lake, and along with his son, won the event multiple times. If not on the lake, it was likely Dave was working on projects in his shop, whether it be to help others in the community or to make keepsakes for his family.

If Dave was not fishing or working, it was likely you could find him at home, with a kid (or kids) dangling from him, his chair, or just playfully harassing each other. Dave, with his quick (albeit at times dry) sense of humor, always made sure that everyone around him felt not only accepted, but loved.

Whether he had known y ou for an hour or lifetime, David Sparks was a man with strong convictions, and an uncanny ability to immediately make you feel welcome in his life. Even until his final day, Dave made it a point to find a way to leave this world a better place. David Sparks lived life to the fullest, refusing to let his declining health break his amazingly strong spirit. A celebration of Dave's life will be held in Thompson Falls at 1 p.m. on Saturday, on July 21, 2018, at New Life Fellowship Church on Airport Road.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made or sent to Sparks Family Memorial Fund at Valley Bank 1222 Maiden Lane, Thompson Falls, MT 59873.