Surrounded by her loving family, our sweet mother, Marion Louise Swanson, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, June 17. She was born the youngest of eight children to Ernest and Ella Scott on August 20, 1934 in Arkansas.

She is preceded in death by her husband and best friend Donald D. Swanson. They spent nine happy retirement years together in Thompson Falls, Montana where they made many wonderful friends.

She is survived by her three children Susan (Len) Bone, David Swanson, and Celia Eizik, her grandchildren Grady (Aisha) Bone, Kegan (Kelly) Bone, Justin (Melissa) Swanson, Misty Swanson, Martin (Jackie) Eizik, and Marla Eizik, her 11 great- grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Since moving to Everett in 2012 to be with family, she has been a faithful member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, where she served in the Stephen Ministry, DVBS, and various Bible studies.

A memorial service is planned for Saturday, August 11 at 3 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Everett, Washington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Evangel Classical School, P.O. Box 3097, Arlington, WA 98223.