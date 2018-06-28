Celebrating Independence Day

ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

June 28, 2018



Senator Steve Daines will be celebrating in Russia as the guest of Vladimir Putin, as reported by news outlets and confirmed by his office.

If you aren’t part of that entourage, consider coming to Noxon.  

We start the day with a Fun Run and a pancake breakfast at the Senior Citizen center sponsored by the VFW. There is a parade down Noxon Avenue, where floats toss candy to the kids and families lined up along the route. Throughout the day there are activities like turtle races, horseshoes, and even chicken poop bingo (I’ve got square #7). Plenty of food from locals, groups fundraising, cake walks. The day is capped with a spectacular firework display that’s totally funded by local support.  

So if you aren’t going to Russia for the 4th of July, please come spend it with us. And Mr. Daines, provided you aren’t busy next Independence Day, please join us. Or any small town in Montana. You will meet some of the most hard working, nice, and genuinely kind people in the world.

Happy 4th of July!

Andrew Cabaccang, Noxon

 
