Our Viewpoint

Support the local venues, musicians

“It’s hit and miss ‘round these parts.” That should be the disclaimer given to outside musicians looking to book a gig in this county.

The Rex Theatre in Thompson Falls has seen acts with standing room only and standing ovations, when organizers weren’t sure they could make enough to pay the act – only to have the performer return to less-than-mediocre attendance. It has also seen a nearly empty theater for acts that would have appealed to the majority of the county. When guitarist Mike Beck played the Rex last weekend and recounted his tales of hanging with Merle Haggard, there was no rational explanation as to why there weren’t more than 20 people present to be blown away by his experiences.

Bob Cat Jack at Big Eddy’s Deck Bar – surely the former Van Morrison guitarist could be enough to entice people from their homes to enjoy some good weather and great guitar work? Nope, only a few.

These traveling musicians have musician friends. They talk about their favorite places to gig. Surely, more than once, colleagues have scratched their heads over the differing experiences they’ve had in the county.

Hopefully, their thirst for new audiences and recruitment/retention of fans will keep them coming through and agreeing to work with local organizers. With any luck, the reputation of our fantastic venues will continue to be a stop off as performers move through the Northwest.

With tenacious organizers of venues and groups such as Hot Springs and Sanders County Arts Councils working to entertain us (all of us), the thing to do as residents is to get out every once in a while, and see what the hubbub is all about. Take in a new experience, see what kind of music is able to keep these artists moving across the country.

And if you live here and still haven’t heard the local acts who work to add to your Saturday night, fundraiser, benefit, or event – might we suggest finding the next gig by Dave & Deb’s Rockin’ Hot Rods, Alex Bouey and friends, Fire Creek Band, and other solo acts in the area. It might be “hit or miss” for your tastes, but there’s a little something for everyone.