Peace Run returns to Sanders County

RUN FOR PEACE - Sanders County runners gave a tour of the Thompson Falls dam and fish ladder to Peace Run members during Saturday's global torch relay. The group ran from three miles up Prospect Creek Road to Little Bear passing the torch in honor of peace, harmony and friendship. Pictured (left to right) are Sarah Stover, Shana Neesvig, Teresa Nelson, Sarah Naegeli, Hattie Neesvig, Marley Neesvig, and a Peace Run member from Mongolia.
Roughly 30 years ago, Sanders County runners participated in an international run to promote world peace. Last Saturday, the 23rd international Peace Run came through the area once again, spreading hope and encouraging world peace, harmony and friendship. The flaming torch travelled 90 miles fro...
