Peace Run returns to Sanders County

Local runners take turns in carrying peace torch

Courtesy Photo

RUN FOR PEACE - Sanders County runners gave a tour of the Thompson Falls dam and fish ladder to Peace Run members during Saturday's global torch relay. The group ran from three miles up Prospect Creek Road to Little Bear passing the torch in honor of peace, harmony and friendship. Pictured (left to right) are Sarah Stover, Shana Neesvig, Teresa Nelson, Sarah Naegeli, Hattie Neesvig, Marley Neesvig, and a Peace Run member from Mongolia.