Eagle Scouts Cycling Across America made a pit stop at the Riverfront Motel in Thompson Falls after a day long, 80-mile trip from Sandpoint, Idaho. The bikers started in Seattle and will continue to New York City, from there they will travel south down to Washington D.C.

The whole journey will co...