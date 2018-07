WINNERS – The top TOPS Division Award winners for the Plains chapter are Janie McFadgen (left) and Becky Powley.

One group in Plains are proud to be losers. They even received an award for their feat.

Becky Powley and Janie McFadgen of TOPS – Take Off Pounds Sensibly – were awarded Division Awards at State Recognition Days at Great Falls June 15-17. Powley nabbed first place in Division IV and McFadge...