Do you have a family tradition for celebrating the 4th of July?

HELAYNA GINGERICH, Heron – “When we lived in Michigan, we had a big family get-together, rented an ice cream machine and set off fireworks. Since we moved to Heron, we watch the parade and fireworks.”

ANGIE CAGLE, Reno, Nevada – “Actually, we came to spend it with my dad, to be togethe...