GOT IT – Teagen Arnold of Conrad gets the rope on calf during the Southwest Youth Rodeo Association breakaway competition in the 11-13-year-old class.

A group of kids demonstrated their cowpoke skills at the Sanders County Fairgrounds last weekend roping and riding as part of the Southwest Youth Rodeo Association competition.

Sixty-eight boys and girls participated in age classes from under 7 to 18 years old during the two-day event. The Plai...