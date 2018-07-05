ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

By Jay Simons 

Question of the Week

Do you have a family tradition for celebrating the 4th of July?

 
July 5, 2018



HELAYNA GINGERICH, Heron – “When we lived in Michigan, we had a big family get-together, rented an ice cream machine and set off fireworks. Since we moved to Heron, we watch the parade and fireworks.”

ANGIE CAGLE, Reno, Nevada – “Actually, we came to spend it with my dad, to be together and BBQ. We come here every year to visit in Thompson Falls.”

CLARK BRONSON, Thompson Falls – “We stay home. We’re old people. We don’t have to celebrate .There’s way too much hype. They have commercialzed it.”

COURTNEY O’CONNER, Thompson Falls – “We usually eat lots of BBQ and have fireworks. I got back home from California. After going through Nevada, Oregon, Arizona, I came back to my roots. I like the small-town hospitality.”

TOM STATES, Plains – “We are going to Polson for the 4th of July fireworks.”

DAWN WAHLE, Trout Creek –“Our kids are all grown and gone. I’ll be making one of those flag cakes decorated with strawberries and blueberries.”

 
