A few fun facts about the Fourth

In all, America has celebrated 242 Independence Days. After all this time, you would think we had all the details ironed out.

Did you know that the 4th of July is not the actual day that America gained independence from Great Britain? According to historians at George Mason University, the actual day was July 2, 1776. “This day the Continental Congress declared the United Colonies Free and Independent States,” printed the Pennsylvania Evening Post, on July 2, 1776 announcing that American freedom had been attained.

July 4 was actually the day Thomas Jefferson’s Declaration of Independence was signed and implemented, which seems to be the reason for the confusion. And even stranger, an independence party was thrown in Philadelphia on July 8, not 4th. As news travelled much slower those days, the British in London had not received the news that they no longer ruled over America until August.

Although we celebrate our independence by lighting noisy, explosive fireworks, it is claimed that the Liberty Bell was rang loud and clear for all to hear in recognition of American freedom.

Many of us had been taught in school that Philadelphia’s Liberty Bell cracked when it was rung by a young boy who waited steadfastly for the signal to go ahead and sound the bell when American’s gained their liberation. Historians have discredited this claim as false. It is believed that this story emerged from a 19th century children’s story, with no factual, real-life backing.

In fact, the bell dates to 1751, placed to honor the 50-year anniversary of Pennsylvania’s original Constitution. Historians know that plenty of bells were ringing in Philadelphia on July 8, 1776. The Independence Hall Association claims the state house steeple was under repair during this time, so sounding the bell is unlikely, though there is no proof either way. In addition, theory points toward the bell cracking when given a first test strike according to The National Constitution Center, due to a weak spot in the cast.

Regardless of what we were taught in American history, the land of the red, white and blue will traditionally celebrate the Fourth of July on July 4. Like the Philadelphian bells ringing on July 8, 1776, so too will blast the sounds of fireworks for years to come.