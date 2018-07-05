Vision quest site effects

Editor,

In response to an article (in the Missoulian) about Chicago Peak in the Cabinet Wilderness Area being a Kootenai Indian Vision Quest site and the possibility of it being a national historic site so that no presence of any mine or construction being able to commerce operations. I am wondering if a vision quest site in the Thompson Falls area (near sheep viewing site) would shut down future highway construction or ever have traffic drive by it.

Maybe the state would have to reroute Highway 200 in order to protect it.

Professor Carling Malouf of Missoula described the area as a vision Quest Site years ago.

Bill Keller,

Thompson Falls