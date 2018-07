BRIGHT NIGHT – The Sanders County Fairgrounds didn't have an official fireworks show on Independence Day, but that didn't stop several people on the beach from showing their patriotic colors, which continued past midnight.

"The Second Day of July 1776, will be the most memorable Epocha, in the History of America. I am apt to believe that it will be celebrated, by succeeding Generations, as the great anniversary Festival," John Adams wrote to his wife, Abigail, after the Second Continental Congress adopted the Decla...