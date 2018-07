IT'S ALL FOR KIVULU AND ANESIA– Joshua Allday and his family sponsor two children who live in impoverished communities; Kivulu Mutwiwa of Kenya and Anesia Damas Rwabona of Tanzania. Allday is joining a World Vision team who is hiking Mount Kilimanjaro in hopes of finding sponsors for 400 children in need.

Some people thrive on challenges, for the simple reason that when they conquer them, it makes them feel alive. Thompson Falls resident Joshua Allday must be one of those people. There is no other explanation for his planned expedition to hike to the 19,341-foot summit of Mount Kilimanjaro...for h...