Shelley Lynne Sharp, 57, passed away at Kootenai Medical Center Monday, July 2, 2018 due to complications of hypertrophic cardiomyopthy, a genetic heart disorder, surrounded by her siblings.

She spent her childhood in Heron attending schools both in Heron and Noxon. After high school she studied Graphic Art at NIC in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. She furthered her education at University of Montana Western in Dillon, graduating with a bachelors degree in elementary education.

She started her teaching career in Noxon, teaching second grade. As a teacher, she made sure her second grade students would remember that year as one of the best by creating a classroom that inspired a love of reading and learning. She strived to set a solid example for her students by being a mentor they could look up to. Shelley loved her students and was well loved in return.

She loved to travel and when an opportunity to live and work in Connecticut arose she was excited to go. While there she traveled the east coast, always sending home pictures of the history and beauty she encountered.

She returned to Coeur d'Alene where she continued to work with children.

After the death of her father she returned home to help with the family business where she worked until her illness forced her retirement.

Shelley believed traditions and memories were important to build and defend, she in fact was considered the keeper of the family stories. She made sure mom's family heirloom dishes and recipes were used for holiday meals, and it was mandatory to be around Grandma Sellmer's piano as Christmas songs were played.

Shelley was creative in every aspect of her life, including decorating Grandma Sellmer's sugar cookies, arranging Tori's wedding flowers and appetizer trays, designing Christmas wreaths and putting her final touches on our creative projects.

She loved to garden; her tomatoes and flower pot arrangements were admired and enjoyed.

Shelley was a fun-loving aunt, sharing her love of games and reminding the kids that even GO FISH has rules.

She was always up for girl's night out, a barbecue and a bottle of wine. She enjoyed time spent with friends.

She was a loving sister who reminded us that family bonds were most important and should be cherished.

Her favorite things were family, friends, books, pretty paper and black dogs.

She will be missed by many family and friends.

Shelley is survived by her siblings Randy (Rose) Sharp of Noxon, Sue (Dan) Vogel of Noxon, and Lisa Sharp of Noxon. She had a very special love for her nieces and nephews; James Vogel, Cameo Sharp, Avery and Mia Vogel.

Memorial services will be held Sunday, July 15 at 1 p.m. at the Heron Methodist Church. Potluck to follow.