FS decides on Cub Creek f ire salvage project

Kootenai National Forest, Forest Supervisor Christopher Savage has announced that he has signed the decision for the Cub Creek Salvage Project located on the Cabinet Ranger District. The signed decision recovers the economic value of fire-damaged timber, reduces hazards, and provides reforestation opportunities to steer the forest toward desired conditions as described in the Kootenai National Forest 2015 Land Management Plan. This decision focuses on areas where treatments would be the most effective on the landscape while minimizing impacts to forest resources.

“I am pleased to announce that I have signed the decision on the Cub Creek Salvage project,” Kootenai Forest Supervisor Christopher Savage said. “This is the second of three large scale projects on the Kootenai National Forest that will address fire salvage opportunities from last year’s fires. Salvaging fire-killed trees will contribute to employment and income in local communities affected by the wildfires.”

The Cub Creek Salvage Project was developed with extensive public involvement. Public involvement helped develop the modified proposed action, identify environmental issues for analysis, and inform the decision. These efforts included discussions with Tribes, state and county government, general public, local collaborative groups, and timber industry representatives.

The purpose of this project is to reduce the roadside hazard trees affecting public health and safety, restore portions of the landscape burned by wildfire through reforestation, and recover forest economic value and benefits through salvage, generating income in local communities as well as revenues to support project objectives. This project will include salvaging approximately 1,477 acres of dead and dying trees for recovery of economic value and providing for reforestation.

Implementation of this decision is expected to begin in late summer of 2018 and last up to three years. The Forest Service advanced the process under the Emergency Situation Determination (ESD), which was approved by the Interim Chief of the Forest Service. Adjacent to project areas, travelers should be alert for increased vehicle traffic, including log trucks. The Environmental Assessment and Decision are available onine at http://www.fs.usda.gov.