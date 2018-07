Sheriff's Log July 19, 2018



Ambulances: Noxon, 3; T. Falls, 4; Plains, 6; H. Springs, 1; Dixon QRU, 2. Sunday, July 8 Report of legs coming out of a hay bale, Hwy. 200, Belknap. One vehicle rollover crash with injuries, Hwy. 200, T. Creek. Evicted person refusing to leave residence, Plains. Suspicious activity, person walk...





For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.