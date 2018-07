STARTING AT THE WORST – Josh Meuchel of Traver's Excavation Services, Inc., removes asphalt from McGowan Street as part of repair work being done on Farmer Street. To the left is Ben Traver, who is checking out the depth of the hole.

Work to get the roads of Plains fixed began last week with Farmer Street, considered the worst of the 12.5 miles of town streets.

The crew of Traver's Excavators Service, Inc., of Thompson Falls began work on Monday installing a storm drain near the intersection of Farmer and McGowan Streets. B...