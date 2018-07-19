Cheryl Gene Conlin passed away at home where she was cared for by family and hospice. At 75 years young, Cheryl was born in Missoula and raised in Thompson Falls. She graduated from Thompson Falls High School and married Larry Conlin, a U.S. Airman. She had three children and traveled to many different places as all military families do. She received her teaching degree from Alaska University in Anchorage.

Cheryl requested no service. She will be remembered for her love and compassion for animals, her cookie baking with the grandkids, the puzzles always in the works, and for the many games of Aggravation.

Cheryl is survived by her sisters Fran Larkin, Judy Faro and Trudy Wall; brother Steve Saint; children Valerie Romero-Townsend and husband Earl Townsend, Pamela Christie and husband Robert Christie and Keith Conlin and wife Cheri Conlin; grandchildren Tara Hertel, Renee Babcock, Jennifer Romero, Ricky Romero, Kera Christie, Kaly Christie, Meagan Jones and Kaleb Conlin; great-grandchildren Andrew Romero Townsend, Samantha Hertel, Christine Babcock, CJ Babcock and Isla Jones.

As a mother, friend, sister and grandmother she will always be loved and missed. We are thankful that God has taken her home and that she is no longer suffering in pain.