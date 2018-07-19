ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Thomas "Tom" Willard Ormsby

 
July 19, 2018



Thomas “Tom” Willard Ormsby, age 87, passed away on Sunday, July 8, 2018, at Hot Spring Health and Rehab Center in Hot Springs, Montana. Tom was born in Tracy, California, on January 24, 1931. Tom was a crop duster for 25 years and retired from the Air National Guard as a Master Sergeant.

In 2000, Tom married Leslie Fike in Hot Springs. They have been together for 21 years.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Leslie, son Mark Ormsby, grandson James Ormsby, brother John Ormsby and sisters Luella Sexsmith and Jeanne Ormsby.

Tom will be missed and is loved by his family and friends. Cremation has taken place and services will take place at a later date. To send a note of condolence to the family, please visit http://www.buffalohillfh.com. Buffalo Hill Funeral Home is caring for the family.

 
