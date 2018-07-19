Summer events bring communities together

This month, our small communities have come together to honor veterans, celebrate the U.S., and have a little fun.

Each year, Noxon puts on a fantastic fireworks show and parade. Not to mention the awesomeness that comes from watching kids trying to herd their reptiles in the turtle races.

In Plains, athletes will gather later this month for a large co-ed softball tournament. And earlier this summer, Plains Day brought out not just the locals, but people from around the region.

Thompson Falls used to have a Fourth of July parade, and the Chamber of Commerce does a great job with the Christmas on Main Street event. But it would be nice to have more events.

With that, we’d like to thank Cody Mosher from the Highlead for stepping up and organizing the summer block party. Attendance was great and the variety of activities was very entertaining. Any time the mayor is willing to get into a dunk tank, it’s going to be a good time.

We hope the summer block party continues and grows each year. Making a change starts with one person. We’re glad Mosher approached the city about having the event. He got community groups involved, lined up vendors and games.

We’re thankful the summer block party was organized, and thankful to the community members who came and supported it.