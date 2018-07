Lisa and Jake Mickelson of Thompson Falls welcomed a son, Bodie Charles, Thursday, July 19 at 3:40 p.m. at Community Medical Center in Missoula. He weighed 8 pounds and measured 20.5 inches long. Bodie joins two brothers, Mason and Reed.

Maternal grandparents are Doug and Karla Padden of Plains. Paternal grandparents are Bob and Janelle Mickelson of Helena.

Welcome, Bodie.