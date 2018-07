Trout Creek show has successful turnout

TOP PRIZE – Charlie Shelor of Trout Creek won first place in the Cool Summer Nights car show at the Lakeside Motel & Resort with his 1965 Pontiac GTO.

Hot summer days and cool cars came together for the Cool Summer Nights car show in Trout Creek over the weekend. Lakeside Motel and Resort welcomed 54 entries at the event.

Charlie Shelor of Trout Creek won first prize for his 1965 Pontiac GTO. Second place went to Rick Blomdahl of Troy with h...