FACE CHISELING – Tom Collins of Plains works on a two-foot tall head and shoulders wood likeness of his wife, Terry, during the Artists in Paradise show at the Paradise Center. Collins was one of a dozen artists to participate in the three-day event in Paradise.

A dozen artists from Sanders County gathered for the 5th Annual Artists in Paradise exhibition at the Paradise Center last week.

"It was a great time for the artists and the people that came," said Karen Thorson, president of the Sanders County Arts Council, the nonprofit organization that spons...