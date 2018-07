HONORING A LEGACY - Jean Morrison (left) is honored with flowers and a standing ovation for her 15 years of dedicated service to the Montana Baroque Music Festival. With Morrison is Denise Moreth representing Quinn's Hot Springs.

The vibrant sounds of the 15th annual Baroque Music Festival filled the nearly packed convert pavilion and entertained the attendees at Quinn's Hot Springs Resort. The festival lasted three days and featured a total of 10 different performers. Guests were provided complimentary water and iced tea...