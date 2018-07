NEW TOY – Orvall Kuester of Plains checks out the new Glacial Lake Missoula electronic map at the Visitor's Center while Dianne Zimmerman photographs the Glacial Lake Missoula information.

Nearly 80 people showed up at the open house of the Paradise Center, formerly Paradise Elementary School, Saturday to see the finished Visitor's Center. The guest log displayed signatures from as far away as North Carolina, Texas, Arizona, and Washington.

The Visitor's Center is one of three fac...