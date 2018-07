UNSTUNG HEROES – Employees of the Thompson Falls Town Pump pose with staff from the company's corporate office after receiving a check for $900 for passing random ID compliance checks at their store.

Employees of the Thompson Falls Town Pump C-Store fight against underage drinking by requiring ID with every purchase of alcohol. A "sting-operation" was conducted by the Montana Town Pump corporate office, partnering with Thompson Falls law enforcement, to expose any employees who have neglected...