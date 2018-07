TAKING A BREAK during Saturday's Wayside Scramble tournament at River's Bend, father and son John and Cody Mosher make a pit stop at the clubhouse before heading out to finish their rounds.

Local veterans and members of the community took to the golf course Saturday to raise money for the Montana Wounded Warriors. The Wayside Scramble tournament was held at the River's Bend Golf Course in Thompson Falls. After the Tournament, the golfers met at the Wayside Bar and Grill in Trout Cre...