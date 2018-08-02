Volunteers update park fence

NEW FENCE - The Trout Creek Park got a new fence with the help of builders (from left) Don Manning, Tim Greene, Carrie Greene, Deb McNary and Kelly O'Toole.

The saying, "Good fences make good neighbors" has new meaning for Frank Owens and Leta Behmerwohld, Trout Creek residents whose properties border the northwest side of Trout Creek Park.

Thanks to the efforts of a few local volunteers and donations from Thompson River Lumber, the park now boasts a brand new 432-foot-long wooden fence. It defines the border of the busy park and offers attractive privacy to the residents on the other side.

"In the past, people would park in our yards during Huckleberry Festival and tromp right through our properties," Owens lamented, but then added with a big smile, "This fence is just beautiful! It's perfect!"

Construction of the six-foot-tall fence began back in May, as a project of Trout Creek Community Improvement Association (TCCIA). The civic-minded group got the ball rolling with Thompson River Lumber donating the lumber. Most of the other supplies came from Johnson Hardware in Noxon.

A small crew of volunteer carpenters has put in many long days since May to get the fence built and stained in time for the annual Huckleberry Festival which runs Aug. 10-12. The team, led by Debb McNary and Don Manning, included Tim and Carrie Greene and their grandchildren, plus Bob Green, John Webb, Kelly O'Toole, Frank Owens, Dieter Jaegers, Liz Stender, Colton and Maddie Wormwood and Chris Gutierrez, the park host.

"For seven years TCCIA has worked toward the goal of building this fence," McNary commented. "Finally it's become a reality."