ALWAYS ENTERTAINING - Dave and Deb Oliver were joined by Bob Sink (left) on the fiddle and mandolin during Wild Coyote Days in Thompson Falls.

With a head count of around 500 attendees at its peak, Wild Coyote Days at Wild Coyote Saloon went off without a hitch, according to owner Karen Ferguson.

"We had a great crowd, no drama and plenty of fun," shared Ferguson, who noted that this was the tenth year of the three-day event.

Thro...