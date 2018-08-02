Police search for robbery suspect

Rumors and speculation on social media muddled facts about an incident that took place Thursday, July 26. Those with an ear to the scanner or in the area were aware of patrol vehicles responding to a call in the rural Trout Creek area. Sanders County Sheriff Office (SCSO) Deputy Martin Spring agreed to comment and clear the air regarding details of the incident.

“When we arrived, the caller explained that he had been away from home running errands and returned to find the lock on his gate had been cut,” shared Spring. “As he pulled up to his home there was an unfamiliar vehicle ahead in the driveway and a man in a ski mask confronted him when the caller got out of his vehicle.” The trespasser then pulled a pistol, aiming it at the caller, then instructed him to move his vehicle to facilitate his escape. It was reported that the suspect had not entered the residence.

What was rumored to be a “home invasion” was actually a robbery, according to Spring. The suspect escaped with multiple items stolen from the property. With only a blurry photograph of the suspect’s truck and no license plate, Spring said the investigation is active and open and any pertinent information from the public is welcomed.

Spring said they were able to determine the truck is a blue extended cab ’06 Toyota Tundra with suicide doors for the back seats. The pickup has a matching canopy topper.

Anyone with information regarding the truck should note the date, time and location when reporting to the sheriff’s office. A license plate number should only be noted if it is safe to do so. Reports can be made with SCSO by calling 827-3584.