Sheriff's Log

Ambulances: Noxon, 3; T. Falls, 6; Plains, 2; H. Springs, 6.

Sunday, July 22

Campers on the big island east of T. Falls started a campfire and started a log pile on fire. The campers were advised to leave the island, T. Falls.

An intoxicated male came into a T. Falls residence.

Tree on fire near powerlines, Noxon.

Arrest made for disorderly conduct, intoxicated male passed out at a T. Falls business.

Abandoned vehicle at the Beaver Creek turnoff.

Person shooting tannerite into the water and killing fish at Martin Cr. Bay, T. Creek.

Criminal trespass to vehicle, intoxicated female wandering around T. Falls neighborhood attempting to get into a parked vehicle.

Vehicle abandoned in driveway on Hwy. 135.

Intoxicated female pounding on door in H. Springs.

Domestic disturbance, H. Springs.

Vehicle hit a bike and left the scene driving erratically, vehicle now parked at the Knotty Pine, T. Creek.

Threats of assault made by phone, H. Springs.

Smell of propane gas inside T. Creek residence.

Dog bite, Plains.

Truck idling in front of Noxon motel for several hours.

Monday, July 23

Welfare check requested, T. Creek.

Motor vehicle crash, no injuries, non-blocking, Hwy. 200, Perma.

Dog locked in non-running car with windows up in Harvest Foods parking lot, T. Falls.

Credit card fraud, T. Falls.

Items stolen from a vehicle, H. Springs.

Fire along railroad tracks, Heron.

Cows on Hwy. 200, Eddy Flat.

Domestic dispute, Plains.

Cows on road, Hwy. 200, Dixon.

Individual almost hit a dog and picked it up along Hwy. 200, Dixon.

Cow on Hwy. 200, Dixon.

Tuesday, July 24

Deer blocking westbound Hwy. 200, Plains.

Suspicious activity, disabled motorcycle, H. Springs.

Fire in the trees along Hwy. 28 between Plains and H. Springs.

Grass fire along Pilgrim Cr. Rd., Noxon.

Powerline on fire, Hwy. 200, Noxon.

Domestic disturbance, Plains.

Welfare check requested, T. Falls.

Vehicle vs. deer, Hwy. 135.

Wednesday, July 25

Motor vehicle crash at Prospect Cr. and Clear Cr. intersection.

Elk caught in fence along Hwy. 200 east of T. Falls.

Road hazard, plywood on Hwy. 200 bridge east of Dixon.

Protection order violation, Noxon.

Possible DUI, T. Falls.

Fire along Hwy. 28, H. Springs.

Abandoned camper on River Rd. W., Plains.

Erratic driver on Blue Slide Rd., T. Creek.

Protection order violation, T. Falls.

Motor vehicle crash near intersection of Hwy. 135 and Hwy. 200.

Thursday, July 26

Domestic disturbance, Dixon.

Individual wearing a ski mask with a gun stealing items from a shed at a rural T. Creek residence.

Vehicle stuck on a stump at Dog Lake, H. Springs.

Abandoned vehicle at the Y Quick Stop, H. Springs.

Intimidation/harassment, Hwy. 200, T. Creek.

Hay fell off a vehicle, Hwy. 200, T. Falls.

Abandoned vehicle along Hwy. 200, T. Creek.

Truck pulling a ski boat went by boat inspection without stopping, Hwy. 200, Ravalli.

Welfare check requested, T. Falls.

Neighbors target shooting, T. Falls.

Cattle on Hwy. 28, between Plains and H. Springs.

Fire on side of Hwy. 28, H. Springs.

Semi vs. black bear, Hwy. 200, Heron.

Friday, July 27

Protection order violation, T. Falls.

Possible DUI, Hwy. 200, T. Falls.

Intoxicated male laying on the ground in the parking lot on Thompson Pass.

Person that fell off an electric scooter needs assistance, T. Falls.

Dog bite, H. Springs.

Protection order violation, T. Falls.

Suspicious activity, person camping near Trout Creek Bridge.

Fire caused by lightning strike, Graves Creek.

Fire along rural road, Camas Prairie.

Hay rake hanging off trailer making sparks, Hwy. 200, T. Creek.

Fire above Solid Rock Quarry, T. Falls.

Suspicious activity at a residence where a protection order is in place, T. Creek.

Coroner requested, Plains.

Saturday, July 28

Motor vehicle crash, Hwy. 135.

Child custody dispute, Plains.

Civil standby requested, Plains.

Vehicle vs. deer, Hwy. 200, T. Falls.

Welfare check requested, Plains.

Motor vehicle crash with injury, Hwy. 28, H. Springs.

Flames visible from Hwy. 200, possibly in Camp Creek drainage, Dixon.