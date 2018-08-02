Baroque festival a team effort

Dear Editor,

Many thanks to Callie Jacobson for the fine article on the recent Baroque Festival. There are a couple of clarifications that should be made. A Baroque festival was not my idea. It was THE IDEA which evolved as we (Janet, Monica, I, and then others) came together in their support of it.

As I stated in my message at the festival (see Ledger, Thursday, 7/26/2018) which was not reported, THE IDEA came with all the resources to make it happen and I am so grateful to have been a part of this festival idea. It has been a thoroughly enjoyable ride and I know that IDEA will continue to bless our county and beyond.

Again, Thank you.

Jean Morrison