Our Viewpoint

Volunteers deserve abundance of thanks

A lot goes into planning events such as the Big Sky Blues Festival, Plains Day, or the Huckleberry Festival. Debb McNary, chairperson of Trout Creek’s Huckleberry Festival, said the committee plans for 10 months to make each year great. McNary is also on the Trout Creek Community Improvement Association, and gives hundreds of hours a year to these organizations.

Volunteers keep our communities thriving, and work countless hours to put on top-notch events that drive local tourism and boost the local economy. Using the Huckleberry Festival as an example, you see committee members who have been volunteering for decades. We’re thankful they continue to devote time and energy to their posts.

We also understand that people get burned out, and a new generation needs to step up and keep these events going. We’ve seen many times when organizers reach their limit and have to take a break, and no one is there to continue the momentum.

Take the Sanders County Relay For Life. For years, the event was widely attended and had success when it was held in both Plains and Thompson Falls. Eventually, the number of volunteers dwindled and you had the same people working tirelessly to put on the event each year. It’s a sad story that is all too common when it comes to events run by volunteers.

Most of the volunteers throughout the county don’t put in the time for recognition. They do it because they love our area and want to see the events continue to thrive. It’s a good opportunity to give back to the communities. It’s also a way to meet new people and step out of your comfort zone.

As you’re attending these events throughout the county this year, take a moment to realize how much work goes into planning and executing each piece. From creating signage, getting vendors and locations, and even mowing lawns, there’s a lot of work to be done.

If you happen to see volunteers, make sure you thank them, and maybe even consider getting involved. Though many prefer to stay under the radar, a little nod of thanks never hurts.