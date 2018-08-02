ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Quick response appreciated

 
August 2, 2018



Editor:

During the “thundering” and lightning storm on Friday, we noticed a small fire across the river and called 911 and they contacted the Forest Service. Within a few minutes the USFS contacted us and we were able to direct them to our home where we had good visibility. Three great guys showed up with their GPS and pinpointed where the fire was. It was up Thorne Creek. All three were willing to hike in to the location but luckily a helicopter was able to pick them up. With the fire out, we can only tell all of those involved …. thank you.

Fredi and Denny Pargeter,

Thompson Falls


 
Reader Comments
