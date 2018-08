BACK IN THE WATER – Batt Lulack slices through the water in the Plains Piranhas 2018 Sidekick Swim & Ice Cream Social fundraiser. Lulack was the swimmer sidekick for his son, Pepper, a member of the Piranha team.

Batt Lulack competed on the Plains Piranhas Swim Team as a youngster and last week he was again swimming for the Piranhas, this time as a fundraiser for the team.

The 46-year-old Lulack was one of 22 participants in the Sidekick Swim & Ice Cream Social fundraiser last Tuesday. The goal of th...