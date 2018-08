TAKING AIM – Seven-year-old Mckenzie Rich of Plans tosses a bolas (two balls connected by a string) onto a ladder for two points at the 4th Annual CASA Ice Cream Social.

More than 200 people showed up to support the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) fundraiser at the county fairgrounds Saturday evening, fetching $3,000 this year.

Peg McCarthy, one of the organizers of the 4th Annual CASA Ice Cream Social, said people had a great time and it was a success...