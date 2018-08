A skid road being utilized by a 2-horse team to drag logs down the mountainside in early logging days.

40 YEARS AGO • AUGUST 3, 1978

LOGGERS DEVELOPED COLORFUL LANGUAGE

By W.L. Olson, Kootenai Logging Specialist

Continued from last week

As the work day shortened and camps became more comfortable, men rode to work in a "crummy," the railroader's slang for the caboose. But the work was still ard...