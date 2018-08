TENT CITY - Ride Idaho cyclists spent the night Monday at Trout Creek Park. The group of more than 300 left Trout Creek for Post Falls, Idaho, on Tuesday.

Much of Sanders County enjoys a cycle of tourists each year to boost business, but there is also an annual influx of tourists on cycles who come through with that purpose in mind. Ride Idaho bicycle tour brings hundreds of cyclists from 43 states to the county for an overnight stay before pedalin...