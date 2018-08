Reservoir to be full by weekend

HISTORY UNCOVERED - With the water level so low in Thompson Falls, an old railroad track could be seen along the river bank. The tracks were used when the dam was built.

School is just a few weeks away, but summer is just about started for boaters and other river enthusiasts in Thompson Falls.

Work to replace steel stanchions at NorthWestern Energy's Thompson Falls dam began earlier this summer. High flows from the spring runoff forced NorthWestern Energy to...