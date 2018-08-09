ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Lois Lee Derr Cuddy

 
August 9, 2018

Lois Cuddy

Lois Lee Derr Cuddy, 85, passed away on Thursday, July 26, 2018 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 11, 2018 at the Clark Fork Cemetery with Pastor Scott Douglas officiating. Following the service there will be a celebration of her life at Sam Owen Campground under the pavilion.

Lois was born on July 30, 1932 in Sandpoint, Idaho, to Ross and Doris Derr. She graduated from Clark Fork High School and attended Kinman Business College in Spokane.

Lois married George Moore in 1952 in Sandpoint. She raised her 4 children and sold insurance at Swendig Insurance.

She married William Cuddy on June 16, 1973 in Thompson Falls, Montana. She ran the office for Cuddy Logging Co. and sold insurance until retirement in 2000. This May she moved to Hayden, Idaho to be closer to family.

She loved her family, camping, quilting, needle work, reading, playing cards, crossword puzzles, and pottery. She also loved the small things in life, the beauty of nature and God's creation. She loved life.

She is survived by her four children Debbie (Brent) Morse of Priest River, Chris (Debbie) Moore of Soda Springs, Brett (Cherie) Moore of Sandpoint, and Anne (James) Young of Hayden; three step children Thomas Cuddy of Plains, Jennifer (Dennis) Parent of Hayden, Lynne (Glenn) Martin of Post Falls; 14 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bill Cuddy, and stepson Robert Cuddy.

Memorial donations may be made to the Shriner's Hospital for Children in Spokane, 911 W. 5th Ave, Spokane, WA 99204.

Lakeview Funeral Home in Sandpoint is handling the arrangements. Please visit Lois' online memorial at http://www.lakeviewfuneral.com and sign her guest book.

 
