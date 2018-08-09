ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Robert G. Lawrence

 
August 9, 2018

Robert Lawrence

Robert G. Lawrence, 73, passed away July 19, 2018. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn of Thompson Falls; his mother Betty Hernandez and sister Candy Lynch of Vancouver, Washington; and his brother, Donald Hernandez of Reno, Nevada.

Bob and Marilyn moved to Thompson Falls in 1989 from Santa Cruz, California, and for 0 years owned and operated Bob's Auto Repair until he contracted COPD with emphysema and asthma. Bob was a vehicle repair mechanic his entire working life and was being driven by Marilyn to the hospital when he passed.



 
