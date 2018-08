POURING ON THE SPEED – Plains Piranha Cree Lulack (above) and Grace Horton (left) swim steadily through the water in the 200-meter freestyle relay competition at the Montana State Finals at Conrad. Also on the relay team was Lillian MacDonald and Kaylee Cole. The team finished in ninth place with a time of 2:31.81.

The Piranhas school of swimmers are out of class for the season. Ten members of the Plains Piranhas attended the Montana State Swim Team Finals at Conrad last weekend, finishing in fourth place in Class C.

Twenty-two teams and 579 swimmers competed in the two-day state contest, according to Kell...