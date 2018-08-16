Agencies address area fires

SMOKY SKIES PAINT BEAUTIFUL SUNSETS and graced Noxon Reservoir over the weekend. The close to 1,000 acre Rampike Fire, burning just over the border in Idaho, created a masterpiece for recreationalists.

Fire season is beginning to make its appearance in Sanders County.

Tuesday morning, an online post from Sanders County Wildland Fire Information (SCWFI) reported that the lightning caused Graves Creek Fire "is completely lined and the firefighters are busy with mop up (finding all hot spots and putting them out)."

The fire was reported Monday evening and the first group of firefighters arrived around 8:45 p.m. With a total of 12 firefighters and several aerial bucket drops of water, the team quickly gained control over the blaze.

Farther north, on the Cabinet Ranger District, the fire crew is keeping close watch on the Rampike Fire, located across from Marten Creek Bay, in Idaho. This fire is estimated at 1,000 acres and growing.

According to Cabinet District Fire Management Officer Jeff Muenster, they are monitoring the fire to see if it creeps over the state line into Montana, "If it's not here already." The billowing amounts of smoke is making it hard to see the ground and determine if the fire has crossed that line.

The Idaho Panhandle Forest has a Type-III Incident Team assigned to the fire. Muenster stated that resources are limited and that poses a problem for everyone needing fire suppression manpower.

North of Hot Springs, the Garden Creek Fire is being held for the fourth day by a CS&KT Type-III Crew of 225. The fire is 20 percent contained and at 2,052 acres. This fire is mostly burning on Flathead Agency Land. Also in Hot Springs, a small fire on private land broke out Tuesday, according to SCWFI, and has been contained.